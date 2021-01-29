Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.