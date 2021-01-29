Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

NYSE MCY opened at $54.64 on Friday. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Mercury General’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 464.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 15.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 317,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

