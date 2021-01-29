Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $940.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.