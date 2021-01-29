MesChain Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MesChain has a market cap of $138,039.26 and approximately $18.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00048438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00122241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00256551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00303493 BTC.

MesChain Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,672,602 tokens. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io. The Reddit community for MesChain is https://reddit.com/