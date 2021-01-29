Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Earnings Results

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

CASH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. 722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,828 shares of company stock worth $3,945,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

