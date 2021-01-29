Meter Governance Trading Up 29.2% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $683,037.28 and $166,127.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00123627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00261493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.