Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$62.00 at ATB Capital

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MRU opened at C$56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.09. Metro Inc. has a 12-month low of C$49.03 and a 12-month high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.6745959 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

