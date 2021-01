Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Update

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the December 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MTSAF remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Metsä Board Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile

Metsä Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

