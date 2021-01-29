Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Update

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the December 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MTSAF remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Metsä Board Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Get Metsä Board Oyj alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Metsä Board Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsä Board Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.