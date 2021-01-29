Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,170.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,049.49.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

