MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.39.

NYSE:MGP opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,560,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after buying an additional 220,410 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,808,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

