MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 237.5% in January

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,271,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,785,488. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

