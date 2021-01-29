Michael S. Brown Sells 2,480 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $506.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

