Michelle Keefe Sells 4,000 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

