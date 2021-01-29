Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 2.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.21% of Microchip Technology worth $76,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $135.20. 19,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,240. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.