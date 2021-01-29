Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.93.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

