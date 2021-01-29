Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.66.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.28. The stock had a trading volume of 513,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,624,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

