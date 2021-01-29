MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $325.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.81% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $578.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.16 and a 200-day moving average of $234.42. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,819.79 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $631.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $905,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $905,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,771,631 over the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 68.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

