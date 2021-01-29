MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $325.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $688.00 and last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 19081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $578.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.33.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,350 shares of company stock worth $42,771,631. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,467.92 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

