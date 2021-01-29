Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.68. 527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.