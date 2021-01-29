Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224,238 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 87,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

