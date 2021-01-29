Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $31.36 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,544 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 414,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,012. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.