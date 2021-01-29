Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $27.90 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 832,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,900,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.56% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.72. 15,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,945. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

