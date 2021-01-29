Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.25% of AllianceBernstein worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

