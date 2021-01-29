Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 17,729 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the quarter. Magna International comprises 3.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.32% of Magna International worth $68,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,217. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.