Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 17,729 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the quarter. Magna International comprises 3.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.32% of Magna International worth $68,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,217. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

