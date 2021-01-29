Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 3,297 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $6,349,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,951. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

