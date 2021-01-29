Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 491,358 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,042,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,358 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $49,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,327. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

