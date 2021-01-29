Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 491,358 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,358 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $49,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after buying an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after buying an additional 601,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,327. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.