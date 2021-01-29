Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 206591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) Company Profile (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

