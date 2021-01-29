MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Up 7.8%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 1,031,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 584,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.