MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Trading 16.9% Higher

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s stock price traded up 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $27.80. 377,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 126,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

