Mirrored Tesla Tops 1-Day Volume of $180,816.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $864.98 or 0.02620305 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $180,816.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00127484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 7,508 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

