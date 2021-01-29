Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 1,417,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,584. The firm has a market cap of $689.09 million, a P/E ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $299,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

