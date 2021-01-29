Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $349.25

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $349.25 and traded as high as $384.31. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $384.04, with a volume of 1,878 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.