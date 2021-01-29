Mixin Hits Market Cap of $75.95 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $143.13 or 0.00386919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $75.95 million and $1.33 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 314.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,647 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

