Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

