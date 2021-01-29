Mizuho Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $575.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $477.15.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $507.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

