MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,689 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143,696 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 242.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.70. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,051. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $171.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

