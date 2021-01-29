MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 434 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $19.51 on Friday, hitting $534.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

