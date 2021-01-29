MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $50.44. 788,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

