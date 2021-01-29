MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $314,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.86. 214,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,605,051. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

