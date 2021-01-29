MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.48. 43,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

