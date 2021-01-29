MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $490,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

