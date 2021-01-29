MKM Partners Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $67.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.