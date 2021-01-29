MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,153. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after buying an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.