MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.96-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.6 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.96-2.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.27.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.81. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,153. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.80.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

