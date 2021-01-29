Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) (LON:MBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) (LON:MBT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $4.10. Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 154,877 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.57. The company has a market cap of £18.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.83.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text and image messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

