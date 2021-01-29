Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Down 6.2%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. 3,603,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,332,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $51.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

