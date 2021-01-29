MonotaRO (MONOY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS: MONOY) recently:

1/29/2021 – MonotaRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

1/28/2021 – MonotaRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

1/22/2021 – MonotaRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

1/21/2021 – MonotaRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

1/13/2021 – MonotaRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

1/8/2021 – MonotaRO was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 6,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

