Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,056,435 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

